Oh Deer! Nature Pals learn about white-tailed deer at the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District

The Nature Pals over at Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District learned about deer on Thursday for the monthly kids' Hike and Learn.
Kids aged 3 to 5 were all invited to learn about the white-tailed deer at the McElroy Environmental Education Center. Nature Pals is a group that meets every month to get kids excited to learn about everything the great outdoors has to offer. Beth Theisen, a naturalist at Johnny Appleseed, says kids always need some fresh air and sun on their faces.
“It’s so important to get kids outside. More and more, children aren’t spending a lot of time outdoors, and research is showing that it’s really affecting their health--and not a good way,” says Theisen.
The kids made their own little antler headbands and prepared to go on a hike to see if they can find any signs of a deer being around. Before going on the hike, they talked about the weather and learned about deer tracks. Next month’s theme will be “Goodness Snakes” and the Nature Pals will meet at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 5th.