Oheneba Soccer Academy Warming Up for Summer Season

LIMA, OH (WLIO)-
The Oheneba Soccer Academy is warming up for a busy summer.
To get kids ready, the academy held free pick up games and training from 6 to 7 PM Tuesday evening at the Collett Street Soccer Fields to freshen up soccer skills. Later this summer from July 11th through the 22nd, up to 120 kids will have the opportunity to further develop and finesse those skills with the summer soccer camp at the Vine Street Fields. Leading up to the camp, Oheneba will be hosting a gala fundraising event at the Lima Civic Center on June 15th from 6 to 9 pm to not only raise money for general funds but also to make sure that any child who wants to play soccer can have that chance to play with a scholarship.
"We do not want money or financial difficulties be the reason why your child does not partake in any fun activities especially the game of soccer, so please bring them out here. We have scholarships available for kids. We want to be able to continue to be a blessing and an influence in these kids' lives, so bring your youth out, bring your kids out from ages seven through thirteen," says Edward Eghan, Executive Director & Founder, Oheneba Soccer Academy.
Eghan added that you can still sign up for the summer camp at https://ohenebasocceracademy.com/. If you were unable to attend Tuesday night's free pick up game and training, there will be another session next Tuesday, June 13th, from 6 to 7 pm at the Collett Street Soccer Fields.