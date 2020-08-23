Entertainment could return to the stage in the State of Ohio after the announcement of new guidelines for reopening.
On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine released guidelines for performers and event staff for concerts, plays, and other performances which included social distancing and masks for people that are not performing. As for the audience, seating will be reduced to 15 % of fixed seating capacity for both indoor or outdoor venues or less than 300 or 1500 people respectfully and masks and social distancing will be required for them too.
Plus, the high school sports season is under way and the state is providing some money for the Ohio High School Athletic Association to do inspections at sporting events to make sure everyone is following the COVID guidelines. If an inspector sees that guidelines are not being met, they can order that the home team forfeit the game.
“Everybody in there should have the same goal, it's about the kids, it's about giving them a chance to play,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “If you don't do the safely, you're not looking out for them and so we would appeal to people in the best interests of the of the students that their supposed to care about to do this right so that they can continue to play through the season uninterrupted.”
The Ohio High School football season kicks off this Friday.
Plus Hancock Public Health says there will be free COVID testing Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cube in Findlay. Testing is open to everyone and if you want to get a head start on the paperwork, you can download the forms from www.hancockpublichealth.com.
From Hancock Public Health
COVID-19 Pop-up Testing
Monday, August 24 10am – 2pm
The Cube - 3430 N Main St., Findlay
Testing available for individuals with or without symptoms.
The test has no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
Individuals of any age are able to access the test – minors will need signed consent of a parent/guardian.
State testing sites provide testing with no out-of-pocket costs.