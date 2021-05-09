Ohio republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would create about a dozen changes to the state’s election laws. Some include, removing an absentee voter’s ability to correct their ballot if it was submitted incorrectly, tightening laws concerning the voter identification, limiting one ballot dropbox per county and require absentee ballots be mailed 10 days before an election instead of the three which is currently the standard. Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp says the proposed bill will make it easy to vote and hard to cheat for elections.
“One of the things we are doing, it taking a look at the things that have worked well but that are not in statute. They are a directive from the discretion of the Secretary of State and we would like to put those in statute,” says Cupp. “Because they have proven their worth and their value so that we can have election that people can count on and have credibility.”
Democratic lawmakers say the proposed bill will make it harder to vote in Ohio, especially for absentee.