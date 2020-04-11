The state officials are taking this weekend off from giving their updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Ohio Department of Health did release their numbers for Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, Ohio has 257 deaths and 6,250 cases. The number of hospitalizations has reached 1,859, with 572 of that number in the ICU. As of Saturday afternoon, Allen, Auglaize, Shelby, Hancock, and Paulding counties saw their number of cases rise today, but there have not been any new reported deaths for the past couple of days.
The local health departments are urging people to continue social distancing, and staying home over the Easter holiday weekend.