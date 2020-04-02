The numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday says that the state has 81 deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases, roughly 28% have been hospitalized.    Locally, Allen and Hancock counties jumped to 10 and 8 respectively, and Hardin county is reporting their first confirmed case.  

Ohio Department of Health is reporting as of 2 pm Thursday April 2nd

Allen County-10 confirmed cases/ 8 hospitalized

Auglaize County-3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Putnam County- no confirmed cases

Van Wert County-2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Mercer County-5 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Paulding County – no confirmed cases

Hancock County-8 confirmed cases/ 4 hospitalized

Hardin County-1 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Logan County-3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Shelby County-6 confirmed cases/ 2 hospitalized

Health departments want to remind people that there are more people out there that have COVID-19 that have not been reported, so they urge that you take precautions by thoroughly washing your hands, social distancing and adhering to the stay at home order.  

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.