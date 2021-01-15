The Ohio Department of Health is continuing its efforts to be prepared for whatever the coronavirus may still have in store.
As part of its mass fatality planning, they are placing 5-mobile morgues throughout the state. Allen County Emergency Management stepped up for Allen County to be one of those sites. The temporary equipment will be used to handle a surge capacity of mass fatalities in the regions 18 counties served.
Allen County E.M.A. Director Tom Berger explains, “They (Ohio Department of Health) wanted to make sure that they had resources pre-deployed throughout the state. So, we weren’t trying to centralize the movement of decedents. So, we actually worked with the coroner’s office here has been part of this process as well. Dr. Meyer has been part of the process allowing us to bring this into the community.”
Berger says that the unit will be delivered within the next several weeks. Lucas County is also receiving a unit. Again, this is part of the Ohio Department of Health’s mass fatality plan to be prepared as many smaller communities don’t have the resources to handle mass fatalities.