Ohio Health officials say school districts will not be allowed to use face shields rather than facial coverings or masks, when schools are back in session.

The Ohio Department of Health got guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there is currently not enough evidence to establish the effectiveness of face shields. Officials said face shields may be an option for those exempted from the face covering requirement or in some circumstances such as the need for lip reading.

 

