Nearly 300 Ohio Faith Leaders have penned and signed a petition that demands Ohio Lawmakers protect democracy.
The petition is in response to House Bills 294, 22, and 16. Faith leaders who signed the petition claim that these bills are "designed to discourage public witness, protest, and dissent."
The petition continues, further stating "Laws that would criminalize churches and nonprofits that engage in public witness have been proposed alongside restrictions that will make it harder to vote."
The document will be sent to Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Bob Cupp.
A news conference was held at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries in Lima to announce the plan to send the petition to lawmakers.
"Religious and civil liberties are in grave danger in the state of Ohio," the petition reads. "As people of conscience and people of faith, we cannot stay silent in the face of the worst existential threat to First Amendment freedoms in our state's history."
The petition continues later stating "Limiting voter rights, stifling dissent, criminalizing protest, and punishing faith communities that participate in public witness of their moral convictions will disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities, and organizations."