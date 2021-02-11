Ohio Governor Mike DeWine lifts statewide curfew

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has lifted a state-wide curfew issued by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
During the Governor's COVID-19 press conference on Thursday, DeWine announced that numbers have stayed low long enough to lift the order.
The curfew, which took place between midnight to 5 PM, was previously set to expire on February 11, 2021. The Ohio Governor previously stated that if COVID-19 hospitalization numbers were to stay below 2,500 for seven straight days, he would lift the curfew.
Thursday marked the seventh day in a row with hospitalizations below 2,500. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals on Thursday was set at 1,862.
Governor Mike DeWine further stated that caution will need to be exercised even with the curfew lifted, and encouraged Ohioans to continue following safety protocols to prevent hospitalizations from rising once again.