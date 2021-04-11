Will July 4th be Ohio’s Independence Day regarding health orders? The state’s health officials believe it could happen. Governor Mike DeWine has set the bar at 50 case per 100,000 residence over a two-week period to lift health orders, like mask mandates and limiting attendance at ball games. As of April 8th, that number stands at 183.7 per 100,000 residents. Even with cases rising over the past few weeks, including the number of cases tied to the variant strains, Ohio health officials say they are optimistic that the state will be removing health orders by July 4th because of two factors.
“One is that we are doing a very good job of getting vaccines in arms, we have crossed that 1/3 threshold that is very encouraging,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health. “The second is the very high retail compliance with masking we are seeing in the state. 94.5%, that’s remarkable and not for my conversations with counterparts in other states universally seen when you go to other states.”
This weekend Ohio crossed the 4 million mark for residents getting their first shot of vaccine and 2.5 million have completed their vaccine program.