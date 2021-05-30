We are just a few days away from Ohio ending the health orders that have been in place for about a year. Three weeks ago, Governor Mike DeWine announced that on June 2nd all health orders will be lifted in the state. Which mean Ohioans will no longer be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. It will also allow events and venues to go back to 100% capacity. After June 2nd, businesses and events have the option to require that people wear masks. As of right now, the rules for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will remain in effect, but the state will be reviewing those rules to see if they could be modified. The statewide mask mandate has been in place since July of 2020, before that it was only counties that were red alert level that required people to wear masks indoors and outdoors when you couldn't socially distance.
