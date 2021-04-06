State officials are keeping one eye on the rise of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, but they are also watching out for what is happening in our surrounding states too.
Michigan is the new epicenter for the new surge of coronavirus cases, and some hospitals in the northern state are nearing capacity again. Their positivity rate is above 14% and they had over 10,000 new cases over Sunday and Monday. Compare that to Ohio, whose positivity rate is just over 4% and had nearly 3,000 new cases over those same two days. But the rise of cases, especially the U.K. variant, in Michigan is starting to bleed over the border to Northwest Ohio.
“We border a number of states and what is going on in other states certainly can have some impact on what goes on in Ohio,” says Gov. DeWine. “You know our neighbors to the north we feel really bad that they are going through what they are going through. We also know that can have and probably is already having some impact in the northern part of Ohio.”
Plus, there are big changes in another border state. Indiana is dropping their mask mandate Tuesday. But some cities and businesses are enforcing their own to control the spread of the coronavirus.