Ohio lawmakers are trying again to have some oversight over any health orders issued by the Governor or Ohio Department of Health. 1st District State Senator Rob McColley introduced Senate Bill 22 which would set up the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee. The bi-partisan group would have a say and oversee in action taking by the governor and health department during aa statewide public health emergency. The proposed committee would also have the authority to rescind a health order issued by the governor. If an order gets rescinded, the bill will prohibit the health department or governor from reissuing the order. Plus, it would also cancel any order after 30 days. Ohio lawmakers attempted to pass a bill to have more oversight in health orders during the last legislative session, but the governor vetoed that bill.