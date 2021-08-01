They spend their summers providing legal assistance to those in need and a new event will provide some needed assistance to them.
The Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law is introducing a golf outing to raise money for their public interest scholarship fund. The dollars raised will help law students pay for necessities like rent and food while they are away from volunteering their time providing public interest legal services. It also will bring ONU Law alumni together with potential employees.
Director of Career and Professional development Jane Ward goes on to explain, “So they know the quality of education that the students get but this will give them an opportunity to meet these students and for potentially hiring them as legal externships or internships during the summer and in full-time positions.”
The golf outing is scheduled for October 8th at the Findlay Country Club. Sponsorships for the event are now being sought. Call the number on your screen for more information.