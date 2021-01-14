Ohio is rolling out an online tool to allow state residents to look up locations where the coronavirus vaccine is available by county and zip code.
The tool will be available on the state's coronavirus website on Friday, and all local health departments should also have the information on their websites. Ohioans will have to contact the vaccine providers themselves. Ohio still has a limited supply of vaccines but eventually wants to vaccinate anyone who wants the shots. Governor DeWine says that as of Thursday only about a handful of Ohio's 930 nursing homes are left to get their first round of vaccinations.
"That is the good news, now they are going to go back now for the second shot, some of them have started back," says DeWine. "And the additional good news antidotally, at least what we are seeing, when they go back into those nursing homes, the second time they are seeing more staff take it and we are seeing more residents take it as well."
The health department says nearly 339,000 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to date.