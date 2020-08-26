Ohio releases county unemployment numbers for July

Ohio has seen another significant drop in unemployment numbers for July. 

According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, the state's July unemployment rate is at 8.9%, which fell 2.1% from June. Ohio's unemployment hit a high of 17.6% in April. Locally, Allen County has the highest percentage at 8.7%, or 4,100 people unemployed. 

Putnam County has the lowest unemployment number in our area at 5.2%.   Statewide, Cuyahoga County has the highest percentage at 12.9% for July and Holmes County has the lowest at 4.1%.

County        Percentage          Number of Unemployed

Allen                8.7%                      4,100

Auglaize          7.3%                      1,800

Putnam            5.2%                      1,000

Mercer             5.7%                       1,300

Shelby             7.7%                       1,900

Hancock           7.0%                       2,900

Hardin               8.1%                      1,100

Logan               7.3%                       1,600

Van Wert          6.7%                       1,000

Paulding            7.1%                        600 

 

