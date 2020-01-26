Speed fanatics from all across the country came to Lima for Ohio’s biggest one-day car part swap meet.
It was a car-lovers dream today at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Over 200 vendors set up shop in four different buildings to create the ultimate auto parts swap meet. From everything practical you need to fix or upgrade your car, to things you didn’t even know you needed, these vendors had it all.
Jacob Elrod, the co-owner of Ultimate Racing Promotions says that the swap meet gives car lovers a jump-start into the racing season.
“For us, we’re all car people," says Elrod. "Whether it be car, or trucks, or dirt track, or drag racing, or mud draggers, or whatever it is. If it has something to do with like speed and motors, we just love it. So it gives us something to kind of see our old friends before we go to the race track in the summertime.”
Even some new friends were made at the swap. All around you could see people connecting through their love for cars and racing. This swap happens every year on the last Sunday in January, so be sure to mark your calendars for next year.