With all the difficulty of trying to get a new state district map, concerns are now squarely focused on if there will be a primary election on May 3rd.
With the Ohio Supreme Court rejecting the latest of three redrawn district maps, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued a directive to all 88-county board of elections to basically stop working on the election. Local elections officials say it takes 90 days to prepare for an election and they were about ready to go when the court actions threw them a curveball. Since there is no valid redistricting map, they can’t do the work necessary to make sure registered voters are voting on the correct state candidates.
Auglaize County Board of Elections Director Michelle Wilcox explains. So, we need to use the GIS mapping programs. We have to follow the lines with the legal descriptions of the maps and then we have to redo completely our districts which is a very tedious job. And then we have to program our ballots so that the voter gets the correct ballot in their district. So, with not knowing what the districts are we were just told in that directive to not do anything.”
Wilcox says they are continuing to recruit and train poll workers. The Ohio Redistricting Commission, led by Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, now must present a new map by March 28th. The May 3rd primary is only 46 days away.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.