Ohio Senators continue to fight for funding for the Joint System Manufacturing Center. President Joe Biden released his proposed defense spending budget in May. In the budget, he would like to see more money be put in research and development and high-tech weapons. But he also is looking at cuts for new equipment and other defense work. That includes proposing cutting 400 million dollars from the one point four billion dollars secured for the JSMC to modernize the Abrams Battle Tank. Senator Sherrod Brown says it is important to fight for domestic, as well as, military needs for this country.
“Though this budget process we are making sure, and we know the importance of the Child Tax Credit, we know the importance of housing and transportation,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “We also recognized and bipartisanly make sure that funding for the tank plant in Lima and the jobs it needs, the good paying union jobs in Western Ohio are really important for domestic economic security and also national security.”
The proposed defense spending budget could impact other Ohio military operations, like the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base