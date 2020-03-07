The State of Ohio is not only trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the misinformation that is out there about it. The Ohio Department of Health has set up a hotline for people to call in to ask questions about COVID-19. The hotline will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week and is staffed by licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. While there haven’t been any confirmed cases of this strain of the coronavirus in Ohio, there are 5 people under investigation for potentially having the disease. Just in the past few days, there have been confirmed cases in our neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. State health officials want to remind people that the easiest step to prevent the spread of the virus is to take 20 seconds to wash your hands thoroughly.
“I try and tell people that the Coronavirus, in while a new virus, acts very similar to the flu. So, do know the steps you would take to prevent flu actually work, actually proven to work. It’s evidence based,” says Dr. Amy Acton, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “The hand washing techniques, although they don’t sound like a medicine that we all wish we had, they actually prevent the spread of the disease by over 50%.”
If you are looking for more information about COVID-19 in Ohio you can call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or log on to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Media Release from the Ohio Department of Health
Ohio Department of Health Opens Call Center to Help With COVID-19 Response
1-833-4-ASK-ODH Open Seven Days a Week
Call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.
While the general risk to the public in Ohio is still considered low, it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s new website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.