We are just a few months away from the possible start of Ohio State's Football Season and people are still waiting to see how the COVID-19 guidelines will have an impact on the fans in the stands, and the marching band on the field.
The Columbus Dispatch talked to marching band director Chris Hoch about how social distancing guidelines will affect traditions like “Script Ohio.” Hoch says the tradition will remain this football season, but Ohio could be stretched out to allow for extra space in between band member or involve fewer members. Last year the band consisted of nearly 230 members performing the iconic routine. Hoch also say their halftime performances, with their themed formations, could have extra spacing in them and the skull sessions in St. John’s Arena could be transformed into an outside concert. But the band is still waiting to see what this football season will look like before solidifying any plans.