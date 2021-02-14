The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the cost of providing security at state facilities in January topped $2.4 million. Ohio increased security at the statehouse and other building following the January 6th breach of the U.S. capital. Those extra security measures continued until the week of the inauguration of President Biden, with extra personnel on site during planned protest the weekend before the inauguration and following because of a potential threat that the FBI warned about at state capitols. $2.3 million was for payroll and nearly $174,000 was for lodging the extra security. The Ohio National Guard was also brought in to help with security, which cost an additional $1.2 million.