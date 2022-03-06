Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind you to check your vehicles as the weather becomes warmer outside. Meteorological spring is upon us, and troopers say it’s a good time to check your car to make sure it is ready for the road. According to the patrol from 2017 to 2021 vehicle defects were a contributing factor in over 10,200 crashes which resulted in 56 deaths in the state. Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most common causes in vehicle defect related crashes.
“It’s very preventable,” says Lt. Alec Coil, Lima Post Commander. “It’s something that you could go out and check on your car and make sure those things are working right or in good condition before driving. As imposed to some other fatal crash causes, like driver error or weather or something like that.”
Most of the cars involved in these crashes were model years from 1999 to 2008.
