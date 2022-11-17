LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima landmark undergoing a re-birth, celebrating nearly a century of entertainment on Thursday.

The public, members of the local arts community, and more were on hand to sing happy birthday to Lima's Ohio Theatre.

Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary
Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary
Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary

 Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the evening weekday anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.