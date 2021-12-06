Ohio is taking $250 million in federal funds to support the state's law enforcement and fire departments. Governor Mike DeWine announced a proposal to take some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to supply grants to first responders. $175 dollars will be used to counter the increase in violent crime since the pandemic started and the other $75 million will be used for mental health programs for first responders and help restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic levels.
The regulations on how the grants can be used will be flexible, so that they can fit departments of all sizes. Local officials see this program as a way to help rebuild their communities hit hard by COVID-19.
“In Findlay, as we are talking about how we use our ARPA dollars wisely we talk about innovative investments for sustainable solutions and that is what this is all about,” says Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “We are putting money towards problems that we know are in our communities that we know we haven’t been able to move the needle on at a fast enough pace. By making this additional investment, we will see true change.”
“This is a good day for public safety in Ohio,” says Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. “One very nice thing, and it’s been said many times today, they are not using the cookie cutter approach. Every entity, every jurisdiction is different and we thank you very much for recognizing that and this helps the entire state.”
How and when municipalities can apply for the grant money will be announced at a later date.