Ohio's first non-pop-up mass vaccination site will be opening in Cleveland.
The site at Cleveland State University will hold a soft opening on March 16th, and officially open up on Wednesday, March 17th. They are starting with 1500 doses a day and will be increasing after that to eventually reach 6,000 a day. Governor Mike DeWine announced that there will be 11 sites like the one in Cleveland and 4 regional providers which will travel to various places. Lima will host a mass vaccination site at the former Knights of Columbus Hall on South Cable Road, and Ohio Northern University’s Healthwise Clinic will serve as the host for mobile clinics in West Central Ohio and Northwest Ohio.
“The other goal though is to make sure that every Ohioan, no matter where they live, whatever's zip code they're in, whatever their background, every Ohioan who wants this vaccine has the opportunity to get it,” says Gov. Mike DeWine.
Nothing has been announced yet when Lima or Ohio Northern will host their first clinic or how many doses they will have. But DeWine says that information should be released by the end of the month.