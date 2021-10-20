Troopers say a 35-year-old Lima man was killed in a Tuesday night crash in rural Allen County. According to officials from the Lima post, the crash happened just before midnight. Duane Allison was driving his pickup truck south on Grubb Road when he drove off the road, crashing into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Allison was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is still under investigation.
Amanda Township – On October 19, 2021, at approximately 11:53 P.M., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of a pickup truck that had struck a tree.
Duane J. Allison, age 35, of Lima, was operating a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound on Grubb Rd. north of Agerter Rd. when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Mr. Allison was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner Investigator Aaron Cunningham. Mr. Allison was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to the St. Rita’s Mercy Health Morgue. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor at this time.
Troopers were assisted on scene by American Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office and Able’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.