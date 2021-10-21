A two-day music and arts event is popping up in Lima this weekend.
Founders of the Lima Mural Project and Lima Land Poetry Slam have been hard at work organizing yet another event for the community. Starting Friday at 4:00 P.M., a lineup of musicians, speakers, and other artists will take the stage at the Historic 311 Building also known as Vibe Coffee House and Cafe.
The event will continue into Saturday with more music, speakers, and workshops. Organizers of the event say there’s a modern renaissance happening in Lima and it’s time we give our local artists an outlet.
Dennis Hempker, one of the organizers of One Lima says, “There’s a really powerful grassroots movement in the music industry that’s speaking to people’s souls and awakening people to God and the love around us. I think it’s important that we start to give these people voices and start building this kind of art and culture empire around Lima.”
There will also be food and other entertainment all weekend, and kids get into the event for free. For more information, head to onelimacelebration.com.