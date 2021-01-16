One girl is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash Saturday afternoon.
The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 17 year-old Layla Yoakam was heading west on Fort Amanda Road when her car went off the side of the roadway, hitting a fence, pole, and finally a tree before overturning. She was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's where she was later pronounced dead.
A passenger, 16 year-old Katelyn Rose was also transported to St. Rita's and then St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She is currently in critical condition.
It's unknown at this point if seatbelts were being used. The crash remains under investigation.