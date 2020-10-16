It’s a program out of Ohio Northern University that not only benefits their students but the health of the community as well.
The ONU School of Pharmacy does outreach programing including the Mobile Health Clinic. It made a stop at the Area Agency on Aging-3 where residents signed up to get flu shots, bone density tests, and other health screenings. ONU educators say that this programming is beneficial for everyone.
Dr. Michelle Musser explains, “So, this actually serves a duel purpose. I have students with me today. These are all 5th year pharmacy students so they’re about a year and a half from graduation. So, they’re about to go out and practice. So, this is a learning experience for them putting their knowledge into play. For patients it’s filling important healthcare needs for people that maybe can’t go to the doctor as often as they would like for a need to know more about their health, we offer these services for free.”
+You can find the mobile clinic schedule at heir Facebook page.