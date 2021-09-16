While the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, health officials are also battling an ever-growing opioid epidemic in our country.
In 2017, the opioid crisis was labeled an epidemic, and a road to recovery was laid out and was working. The number of overdoses was going down that is until the pandemic hit. With many people facing isolation and loneliness, overdose numbers increased 21% in Ohio alone. Locally, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties says our numbers are under the state average but much higher than before COVID and we need to start the battle again.
Executive Director Tammie Colon explains, “We believe that we know how to do this. We just have to reorient ourselves now that we’re all back out into the community. We’re able to see people face to face and there should be reduced barriers for individuals to get better and we’ve got to work hard at that.”
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia adds, “We’re seeing obviously a lot more fentanyl on the streets. Our drug unit is working double overtime trying to get as much of it off the streets as we possibly can.”
If you or someone you know needs help with an addiction problem, you can contact the “We Care People” online, by text at 741 741, or give them a call at 1-800-567–HOPE(4673).