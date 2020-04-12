The Ohio State University finding ways to help with critical shortage of COVID-19 testing kits components. The Federal Food and Drug Administration has approved Ohio State's recipe for a sterile solution used to transport the testing swabs to the lab. Researches worked overnight to create their version of a salt solution, which will stabilize the virus until it is tested. Ohio State has made enough solution for 30,000 testing kits. And the OSU Colleges of Engineering and Dentistry developed a way to 3-D print swabs to be used with COVID-19 test kits. The university says they currently have nearly 80 projects underway involving the COVID-19 virus.