OSU Football opens season on Saturday

Buckeye Nation rejoice! You are less than 20 hours away from the kickoff of Ohio State’s football season.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be welcoming the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Horseshoe on Saturday. Things are going to look a little different. No fans in the stands, just family. No live performance of “The Best Damn Band in the Land”, they have pre-taped their show and no tailgating outside the stadium. The pandemic has forced many changes to what could be considered a normal game day. Even university and state officials are urging fans to watch the game at home and not in large gatherings.
“You can watch the Buckeyes, but you don’t have to watch them with a large number of people. If you feel the necessity of watching them with a group of people, wear a mask,” says DeWine “You can wear a mask inside, keeps some distance, be careful, be careful about the food. These are things that people can certainly do to be very very very careful.”
If you would like to watch the Buckeyes, you can see them on Fox Lima at noon on Saturday.