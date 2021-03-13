OSU Lima alum endows the first-generation scholarship

A new scholarship is being offered to first-generation students at Ohio state Lima thanks to a first-generation alum.
David Rolsten said he was lucky enough to be the first one in his family to attend college, so he’s giving that opportunity to others. The David Rolsten First Generation Fund was endowed by the alumni, and he met up with the dean of OSU Lima today to make it official.
Rolsten was able to graduate in 1977 free of debt thanks to scholarships, grants, and working through college and wants to help people like him do the same.
“This gift will hopefully open the door to individuals in the greater Lima area that make that decision as well,” says Rolsten.
For more information on financial aid resources at Ohio State Lima head to lima.osu.edu.