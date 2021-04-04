Ohio State students got a chance to practice a controlled burn in Lima.
Students from Columbus in Ohio State’s School of Environment and Natural Resources came to the Lima campus on Sunday. They held a prescribed burn of the school’s 19-acre prairie plot as part of its regular maintenance.
The piece of land sits on the corner of Mumaugh and Reservoir Rd., and the students conducting the burn have earned their red cards that allow them to work on wildland fires.
Tim Rehner, the dean of Ohio State Lima says, “I love the fact that we can do the practical side in addition to the classroom stuff, so this is actual learning.”
The process of the burn took almost all day. At 9A.M. they started to prepare for the burn, and the project ended around 3 in the afternoon.