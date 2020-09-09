A Putnam County man is going the extra mile and more to show his support for President Trump.
Conrad Allen began his walk around Ohio with his Trump-Pence 2020 flag to raise awareness for the President’s re-election campaign. The first leg of his journey started at his Ottawa home then he walked to Lima, from there he will be spreading a singular message to the rest of the state.
“Peace, I want to bring peace,” says Allen. “You know we are here, out here, in Putnam and near Lima here, it’s pretty much Trump country. But I am going to go through the heart of Dayton, through the heart of Cincinnati, the heart of Cleveland. I want people there to know that conservatives love them, we truly do. Some of the bad guys will probably try and take my stuff and treat me mean, but I don’t care about that, I will just keep going.”
Allen expects he will be walking all the way up to Election Day and beyond to spread his message.