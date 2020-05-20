The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District now has a date to open the Ottawa Metro Park Campgrounds, but it won't be open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Although the state has allowed campgrounds to open on May 21, the Ottawa Metro Park campgrounds will open next Wednesday, May 27, at noon. The deputy director of the park district said they felt this was a good date because it gives employees enough time to prepare and get all the necessary checks and cleaning done. Spaces will be given on a first come first serve basis. They ask you to maintain social distancing and groups must be ten people or less.
"So on a good year, opening the campground takes at least a week," said Tyler Black, deputy director of JAMPD. "With some of these extra precautions that we need to take and some of the state mandates, we felt that the 27th was a good date. And that gave our people time to get it open, get it clean, make sure things are ready to go. It was winterized as of Monday morning."
If you have questions you can contact the park office at 419-22-1232.