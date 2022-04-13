"Outstanding 11" award presented to Lima City School staff members

Lima City Schools recognizing some of their outstanding teachers at their school board meeting on Wednesday evening.
One staff member from each of the school buildings was nominated for the Outstanding 11 award by their peers. The award is given to a staff member that exemplifies the 11 qualities outlined by educator Ron Clark as the best to motivate and educate children. Some of those qualities include enthusiasm, compassion, and creativity.
Those with the school board say that they are excited to recognize these educators as they've been working extra hard to provide a quality education.
"We’re very proud of the staff at the Lima City Schools, especially these last couple of years," said Superintendent Jill Ackerman. "They've been very difficult for us. We’ve never used a remote learning day, we've always been on-site every day for our kids so I commend them for that because we had to work our way through COVID and everything that came along with it."
This year's winners are:
Taylor Maness, Liberty Art Magnet
Ashley Baber, South Science and Technology Magnet
Teresa Taylor, Freedom Elementary School
Jessica Snay, Heritage Elementary School
Deborah Hahn, Independence Elementary School
Briana Saddler, Unity Elementary School
Lana Rose, North Middle School
Denise Williams, West Middle School
Rosie Paris, Lima Senior Alternative School
Kian Searcy, Lima Senior High School
