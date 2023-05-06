BLUFFTON,OH (WLIO) - Over 200 graduates are ready to use their Bluffton University education to take on the world. Students representing the 7 different colleges got their diploma in the annual Commencement Ceremony. Most of this graduating class were just Freshmen when COVID hit and were forced to live off campus for a while. That experience helped shape the students and each one took away something that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
“I learned that relationships are the most important thing,” says Caleb Mikesell, Majored in Primary Education and Intervention Specialist. “Those relationships that had and held very tightly during COVID are the ones that continue to impact me today. I think those are the most important thing that I gained and have learned from through college.”
“Our goal and our mission is to prepare students for life as well as vocation and ultimately for the purposes of God’s universal kingdom,” says Dr. Jane Wood, President of Bluffton University. “I think that they are very well prepared to go out into the world and make an impact.”
This is the 123rd Commencement Ceremony for Bluffton University.