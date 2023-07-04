Over 400 runners and walkers take part in the 2023 Freedom 5K

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Runners and walkers laced up their shoes and got their 4th of July holiday off on the right foot. Over 400 people competed or walked in the 2023 Freedom 5K in Lima. The event has been going on for around two decades now and has become a great tradition for people and families to kick off their day of holiday celebrations.
“We just love having people come out and run the race,” says Chloe Fields, Marketing Intern at Superior Credit Union. “You know everyone is excited and it’s the 4th of July. It’s a great time for everyone to come out and celebrate.”
The 5K brings out people for different reasons to either compete, have fun or just to better themselves.
“Training for a half marathon and being able to run with my friends on Independence Day,” says Shannon Mellano.
“Because I really like racing and it’s fun to win medals and stuff,” says Lincoln Nielsen, running in his first 5k.
“Well, I just kind of came here because my coach made me, but I also want to win,” says Jacob Wireman. “I have done pretty good, but I am a lot better this year than I was last year.”
Besides recognizing the top male and female finishers, the top three for each age group will get medals for their time.