The overflow basin project off of Collett Street is nearly finished, after two years of construction.
The 13 million gallon underground tank is finished and has been covered with top soil, and crews are testing equipment to make sure that everything is working correctly. The tank will help reduce the number of overflows during heavy rain events from reaching the Ottawa River.
Lima utilities director Mike Caprella says that everything has gone well throughout the construction process.
"For a $40 million project, this project has went extremely well - we're under budget, and we are six to eight months ahead of schedule, that’s how good of a project this has been," said Caprella. "It helps having a good contractor; we have been really closely working with Peterson Construction who built this, and it’s just been an excellent project."
Grass seed is expected to be planted on the top soil by the end of this month.