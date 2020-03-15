Owner of the Met encourages everyone to support all local restaurants through the dine-in ban

With the official order from the state to close bars and restaurants for dine-in customers, local businesses are adjusting but with heavy hearts.
The owner of one restaurant in Lima says he has been planning for this type of situation since February, saying that is when he started to address issues of budgeting and saving to his employees.
Robert Nelson owns the MET and is devastated for not only his own employees but any person who is going to be impacted by this.
“It’s going to be very hard for a lot of our employees," says Nelson. "People that we care about, our friends, people we love, people who built the Met, people who built downtown and changed people's perception of what downtown is, some of them might not be here for a while.”
Nelson is concerned for business as he says that take-out orders won't make up for the flow of regular business, but he is more focused on how the pandemic could impact the community in other ways.
For some, gathering at local restaurants with friends every week is part of their routine.
“We’re always looking for that next, other place to find meaning and connection, and for so many people in our community, that’s gone," says Nelson. "So what we could do now is learn to meet in different ways, and stay connected, because we will get through this, and we will be stronger for it, and then we’ll all ‘cheers’ with a beer or glass of wine at a local establishment sometime soon.”
He encourages everyone in the community to continue to order take out at all local restaurants and to support each other through these trying times. As for his employees, he will be holding a meeting Monday morning to help them figure out their plans moving forward.