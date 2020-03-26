A worldwide manufacturer with a Lima presence is helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Only days after their co-workers in Europe started manufacturing and distributing hand sanitizer, the team at the Lima Procter and Gamble plant started making the hand sanitizer here. According to the P&G website, the company met production requirements and rigorous safety protocols that were approved by the World Health Organization. The Lima P & G plant is currently producing 55-gallon drums for use by relief organizations and providing consumer sized “Safeguard” hand sanitizer to hospitals.  Procter and Gamble says they will soon be producing the product at 5 additional locations around the globe. 

 

