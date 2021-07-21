Two days after being nominated to be on the committee to look at the January 6th Capitol attack, Congressman Jim Jordan has been rejected by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Jordan and Indiana Congressman Jim Banks were two of five Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy picked to sit on the committee and were removed by Pelosi. She cited the integrity of the investigation for their removal. Both lawmakers are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters stormed the capitol that day, and Banks and Jordan voted to overturn President Joe Biden's win in the hours after the insurrection.
Jordan reacted to the decision in a statement, “Speaker Pelosi just admitted the obvious, that the January 6th Select Committee is nothing more than a partisan political charade.” The committee is set to have its first hearing on July 27th with testimony from capitol police and metropolitan police officers.