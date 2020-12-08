News came Tuesday afternoon that the biggest rivalry in college football has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID numbers in Ann Arbor.
“The Game”, or the rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines is more than just a game, it is an event that fans look forward to, especially of late, as the Buckeyes have dominated the series for a decade and a half. A couple of alums hope Ohio State can still get into the Big Ten Championship game.
Andy Johnston, an OSU alumnus said, “From what they have been saying they are going to be making some rule changes and try and get the best team into the playoffs for the Big Ten. So we are all hoping that happens.”
Wes Johnston, an OSU alumnus said, “At first I heard that today, I couldn’t believe it, but I guess it is par for the course for this year of 2020. I am really looking forward to the Ohio State Michigan game every year. It’s just like Christmas at my house. It’s just awesome and to hear that they were not going to play this year with having such a good team this year was really disappointing.”
Despite not being able to watch the game this weekend Wes said that he is still looking forward to his day off watching other games.
He said, “Well that is one thing about Ohio State football. You always plan your Saturday out around the game, so I am off that day, so I am just going to try and find another good game to watch.”