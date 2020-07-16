Since the pandemic began, we’ve been seeing festival cancellations left and right. And surely, you’re bummed about it. And we also haven't quite made it to the Auglaize or Allen County Fairs yet. But, for this weekend, you can at least get a taste of the fair.
The Allen County Fair has brought in 9 different food stands to satisfy those cravings.
"In this time when a lot of negative things happening in the world, it’s just nice to be able to do something that’s near normal," said Bob Fricke, Allen County Fair Manager. "So people can come out here."
And in a completely separate operation, Sweet Time Concessions have brought their fair food booths to the Lima Mall parking lot. Also trying to fill you up with what you’ve missed out on.
"So people, I feel, have been robbed of the opportunity to have fair food," Brandi Hunsicker said, of Sweet Time Concessions. "You know, enjoy time with their family still enjoy a lot of the same things. So, with having this it gives them the opportunity to come out and do that."
And while we may feel sad about not getting this annual food, the vendors have been hurting in another way.
"It’s a great opportunity for companies like ours that we’ve lost a lot of our fairs and festivals for the year," Anissa Prowant said, of Prowant Specialty Company. "It’s an opportunity for us to make up little bit of our lost income."
At the fairgrounds social distancing is being encouraged, there’s no places to sit and eat so it’s grab and go, and there are sanitizing stations.
At the mall, it’s drive-thru only, but you can park and eat at one of the socially distant tables.
"We understand that there are health concerns, but at the same time, I think if everybody takes precautions and if we’re social distancing, wearing our mask, doing what the governor has instructed and that makes it safe, then I think everybody should just come on out and have a good time," Prowant said.
The vendors at the fairgrounds will be open through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Sweet Time Concessions will be at the mall Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all the way through Sept. 15.