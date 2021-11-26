People finding their perfect Christmas tree, the day after Thanksgiving

Black Friday is a busy day at Blooms by Spieles Nurseries as many people came in to find that perfect live Christmas tree for their home. Even though other places maybe seeing shortages of trees, the Spieles’s pre-bought their Fraser Fir trees last year from eastern Ohio, so they have plenty in stock. They are seeing growing demand for live Christmas trees, and they have some tips for people who maybe looking for the first time.
“What they should look for is making sure the needles aren’t falling off already and ask the people who are selling the trees, when they have been cut and what type of tree it is,” says Clark Spieles, Co-Owner Blooms by Spieles Nurseries. “Even if you don’t put it up, get it home, get it in the garage or out of the sun. So, it will stay fresh for you.”
Spieles also says to make a fresh cut just before you put the tree up, so it stays fresher longer.