Residents dressed up their dogs for a pet walk and costume contest on Friday.
"Paws For A Cause" was held at the Ottawa Metro Parks. The event also promoted awareness on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
An informational booth was set up for pet owners to stop by and read how domestic violence affects the community, as well as numbers to call.
Dogs were dressed up in a variety of costumes, from Lions to Dinosaurs, and even a dog with a top hat.
Winners for the costume contest will be posted on Facebook, and will be contacted by phone on how to claim their prize.