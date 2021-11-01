A Lima woman is asking for the public's cooperation in providing help for the elderly and disabled at the gas pump.
Juliet Johnson has put together a petition that calls for gas stations to designate a pump for the elderly and disabled, so that someone can pump their gas for them.
She has already written to Gov. Mike DeWine about the subject, and is now asking for the public's support closer to home. Johnson said she got the idea after seeing an elderly woman at a gas pump.
"I looked over, and I saw this little elderly woman - she was probably about 85 years old, and when I looked at her, I didn’t just see her, I saw myself," said Johnson. "I thought 'who's going to be pumping her gas?' and then I thought 'who is going pump my gas when I get to her age?' and that bothered me for a long time. I say that it’s not right, the elderly need someone to pump the gas - the elderly and the disabled - we need this, it’s a no-brainer."
The Love Thy Neighbor petition can be found on Johnson's Facebook page.